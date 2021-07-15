Crystal Cruises introduces Bahamas resident special

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The world-renowned Crystal Cruises has successfully completed its inaugural homeporting voyage in The Bahamas. The luxurious all-inclusive floating hotel sailed through sapphire waters to Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island, giving tourists and residents a unique, all-Bahamian experience. Now, starting this July, the cruise is implementing a Bahamas resident special for its Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyages.

The seven-night Luxury Bahamas Escapes will offer exclusive resident fares starting at $1,314 per guest for ocean view; $1,814 for verandah; and $3,314 for penthouse. Featuring a 100 percent Bahamian itinerary, voyages will depart from Nassau, a hub of nightlife, history and culture, or Bimini, the sportfishing capital of the world. The cruise is set to sail to Family Islands, highlighting different facets of Bahamian culture, heritage, landscape and activities.

Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu said: “Each island has its own unique personality and different experiences for which it is known, with so much for guests to explore.

“Visitors flock to the Exumas for yachting, sailing, fishing, scuba diving and exploring the blue holes, as well as its shallow waters, spectacular reefs and shipwrecks. Not to mention, a visit to Big Major Cay is not to be missed as it’s the official home of the swimming pigs, where visitors have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to swim with the Exumas’ most famous four-legged animals.

“San Salvador is a premier scuba diving destination, offering diverse terrain including rolling hills, secluded beaches, saltwater lakes and lively reefs, which make for ideal diving sites.

“Long Island is one of the most scenic hideaways in the Islands of The Bahamas, offering excellent fishing, diving, boating and natural beauty. Long Island is perhaps most known for Dean’s Blue Hole, which draws free divers from around the globe to compete to see who can dive the deepest in what may be the deepest landlocked blue hole in the world.”

Crystal Serenity is the first cruise ship to offer an all-Bahamas exclusive itinerary and features the highest guest space ratios of any ship cruising the Americas in 2021. The cruise remains steadfast in following worldwide environmental regulations and preserving the beauty of the oceans in which Crystal ships travel.

Interested parties may book by: