Crypto Isle to host regional digital assets conference ahead of grand launch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Crypto Isle (CI), The Bahamas’ first and only cryptocurrency and blockchain coworking space, knowledge source and membership community, will host SiliconCaribe’s first annual Future of Caribbean Money Conference (FOCMNY), to be held December 8 and 9 at CI’s headquarters on East Bay Street, formerly Luciano’s of Chicago.

Featuring presentations by Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, the conference will explore who and what is shaping the future of how we make, manage and invest money.

The Bahamas has positioned itself as the regional forerunner in the digital economy, launching Sand Dollar, introducing the revolutionary Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act and attracting significant players like Tether, Bitfinex and FTX.

As the nation’s first crypto hub, Crypto Isle is building on this momentum. The organization aims to drive the advancement of digital assets and technology by providing a deep knowledge base for the beginning crypto enthusiast and a community for seasoned industry leaders to connect, network and build.

Dr P Jillian Bethel, Crypto Isle CEO and regional digital assets thought leader, shared: “It’s time we amplify the knowledge and broaden the discussion around blockchain and crypto as an engine for Caribbean economic development.

“We’re proud to sponsor the Future of Caribbean Money Conference (FOCMNY) to demonstrate our commitment, ahead of our official launch, to demystify blockchain and digital currencies for beginners and help seasoned pros stay sharp.”

Bethel is one of a growing number of women advancing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in the region. In 2017, she transitioned from a successful medical career as an obstetrician-gynecologist to dive deep into entrepreneurship in the blockchain industry.

With more than ten panels, fireside chats and masterclasses, FOCMNY is ideal for entrepreneurs, executives, creatives and the digitally curious to learn about finance trends, hear success stories and get actionable data and insights.

Ingrid Riley, founder of SiliconCaribe, the digital media and events company organizing the FOCMNY conference, shared: “We’re happy to have just over 30 Caribbean and global speakers representing businesses and organizations already reimagining and reshaping how Caribbean people make, manage and invest their money.”

Ahead of its official launch, Crypto Isle will welcome hundreds of virtual digital asset enthusiasts as FOCMNY amplifies the people and businesses using technology, collaboration, community and daring policy to reimagine the future of Caribbean money.

As the venue sponsor, Crypto Isle joins other sponsors, including Microsoft and First Atlantic Commerce.

Crypto Isle is inviting people from its client and supporter network as well as crypto enthusiasts to attend the two-day conference in person to celebrate its upcoming launch.

Limited space is available. For entry, those interested should visit cryptoisle.com and provide their email address to attend and learn about emerging trends in blockchain, cryptocurrency, eCommerce, NFTs and payments and how these developments are changing entrepreneurship, business and wealth creation in the region.