Crypto Isle private offices sold out

NASSAU BAHAMAS- Crypto Isle officially welcomes digital solutions agency Onwrd, and digital wallet brand Kanoo to its East Bay Street campus, selling out its private office offering and solidifying the space as a hub for next-generation Bahamian businesses.

Crypto Isle is a dynamic entity, offering established companies, small teams, and solopreneurs from all industries the opportunity to connect, learn and earn with ocean-view offices and shared workspaces with robust amenities. Beyond its suite of working spaces, which includes shared desks, meeting rooms, and corporate event spaces, Crypto Isle is a also a hub for digital enthusiasts interested in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

“We have two core goals at Crypto Isle. To amplify the knowledge and discussion around blockchain and crypto in The Bahamas and create a community where industry professionals can expand their reach and strengthen their businesses through collaboration and technology,” said Crypto Isle co-founder Davinia Bain.

“We welcome these two innovative organizations contributing to the growth and advancement of The Bahamas’ digital economy as they make Crypto Isle their home base.”

Onwrd is a digital solutions and communications agency that provides data-driven strategies that help its clients grow sustainably. The company’s managing director, Royann Dean, was one of the first business owners to reserve a space at Crypto Isle, committing to set up an office at the campus in late 2021.

“Crypto Isle is not a traditional working space, it’s a collaborative coworking space, and it’s also beautiful with an eye-catching marina. Spaces like this allow for idea generation, and I look forward to meeting people from other industries who are also pushing things forward in the digital space,” said Dean.

Another company advancing the digital landscape of The Bahamas has also taken up residence at Crypto Isle. Kanoo, the country’s newest virtual wallet, enables Bahamians to handle money at the “speed of life” by empowering consumers and merchants through digital transactions.

Khalil Braithwaite, Kanoo’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, said they plan to operate their Crypto Isle location as a “fluid dynamic home base,” where about 10-15 team members will carry out their day-to-day functions.

“We keep our fingers on the pulse of anything that’s leaning towards innovation, and so we were familiar with some of the principles of Crypto Isle,” he said.

“We chose to make Crypto Isle our home because crypto as a concept is built around bringing innovation, connectivity, and community together with peer-to-peer connection. We embrace the philosophy and ideology of digital connectivity, and Crypto Isle seemed like the best fit for us. The campus is very open and conducive to multiple types of events, which also appeals to us since it reflects how our app works.”

In addition to private offices and communal spaces, the oceanfront coworking space includes a fully-equipped conference room and members-only lounge ideal for meetings and special events. Crypto Isle also provides in-person and virtual educational resources and a membership community to provide an avenue for networking, exploring job opportunities, and fine-tuning skills.