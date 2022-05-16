Crypto Isle opens coworking space, launches masterclass series

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Crypto Isle, The Bahamas’ first and only cryptocurrency and blockchain coworking space, knowledge source, and membership community, has officially opened its oceanfront coworking space with the launch of its masterclass series.

Solopreneurs and teams from all industries can access a suite of coworking spaces, from hot desks to private offices, complete with a robust amenities package to connect, network, and build.

The community is also offering a three-month beta membership package that includes access to coworking hot desks, preferred access to in-person masterclasses, discounted event rates, and access to happy hours & networking events for a limited time.

In addition, the organization’s masterclasses, an ongoing series that launches with two courses led by top experts, have been getting massive interest online. Crypto Isle’s masterclasses are ideal for all levels, designed to demystify blockchain and cryptocurrency for beginners and provide deep insights for seasoned pros.

The first class in the series, Intro to Crypto, was held on Saturday, May 14th, from 10am to 2pm. Led by Tevin Bannister, a registered trader, Series 7 license holder, and Public Sector Consultant for the Bahamian government, the course will provide foundational knowledge for beginners in layman’s terms.

The class is offered in person at Crypto Isle’s headquarters on East Bay Street (formerly Lucianos of Chicago) for $200 per person and virtually at $100 per person. Interested persons can reserve their seats by visiting: https://linktr.ee/cryptoisle242.

“Cryptocurrency will be a transformative force in our society in the coming years,” said Bannister.

“I am delighted to partner with Crypto Isle to introduce people to the world of crypto and help decentralize information concerning digital assets to make it more easily accessible to the public.”

Bannister entered the financial services sector in 2011 while enrolled at the University of The Bahamas, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics and Finance.

He relocated to Beijing, China, to attend the University of International Business and Economics, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Economics and was recognized as The Most Outstanding International Student in 2017. Upon returning to Nassau, Bannister re-entered the offshore banking sector, obtained his Series 7 designation, and registered with the Securities Commission as a Trader in early 2018.

He is the 2018-2019 recipient of the Bahamas Financial Services Board Professional of The Year award. Currently, he serves as a public sector consultant within the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Crypto Isle’s second masterclass, ‘Find the Right Crypto Investments’, led by Quantitative Execution Analyst Ruairí Kennedy will be held Tuesday, May 24th, from 6.30pm – 8.30pm. The course will cover the risks and pitfalls of crypto, exploring the crypto investment landscape, centralized exchanges, DeFi & NFTs.

“There are a lot of misconceptions as it relates to investing in cryptocurrency,” Kennedy said.

“While there are risks associated with it, it’s easier to learn how to identify potential pitfalls and then take the necessary steps to limit them than to avoid trading altogether.”

Kennedy is a Trader and Analyst at QuantRes, a proprietary quantitative trading, and private investment firm. He holds an MSc by Research (First Class Honours) from the State Street Advanced Technology Centre, University College Cork.

He also placed second in the 2019 CFA European Quant Awards for his Regime-based asset allocation strategies created using international equity flows. With his vast knowledge and experience, Kennedy will help crystallize the risks involved in crypto and teach attendees how to identify scams. At the end of the session, students will have the information to begin investing in crypto.

In a statement, Crypto Isle said it remains committed to stimulating economic and cultural growth in the Caribbean through blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

Persons interested in learning about emerging trends in blockchain, cryptocurrency, eCommerce, NFTs, and payments developments that are changing entrepreneurship, business and wealth creation worldwide can visit cryptoisle.com for an invitation to explore the platform.