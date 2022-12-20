Crypto investor seek to launch formal complaint with police over FTX fall-out

NASSAU, BAHAMA — Several crypto investors who claim to have lost millions due to the FTX collapse say they were left frustrated and disappointed after police refused to lodge their official complaint.

Several investors in the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius sought to file criminal complaints with the Financial Crimes and Corruption Unit on Saturday against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and anyone connected with the failed crypto exchange.

Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain along with other party representatives appeared alongside several of the investors Saturday afternoon to file official complaints against Bankman-Fried and anyone who aided in the FTX ‘fiasco’, while noting that a lawsuit will also be filed in the coming days.

“All we want is to end corruption in our country,” said Bain, noting that The Bahamas’ reputation has been jeopardized as a result of the FTX debacle.

“I agree with the Prime Minister that there are actors out there but the problem is that politicians are some of those bad actors. I agree that The Bahamas is not at fault but there are bad actors including some of our corrupt politicians and we want to get to the bottom of this,” said Bain.

COI deputy leader Maria Daxon questioned why Bankman-Fried was allowed to enter The Bahamas and accused the government of being responsible for the FTX debacle as she asserted that due diligence was not carried out.

“Why did Bankman-Fried move his company from Hong Kong to The Bahamas? As soon as he came here there was chaos,” said Daxon.