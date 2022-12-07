Crypto exchange OKX looking to increase staff to 100 over three years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said yesterday that crypto exchange OKX remains committed to The Bahamas and is looking to increase its staff complement in this jurisdiction to roughly 100 employees over the next three years.

Halkitis recently paid a courtesy call on the office of the cryptocurrency exchange, as a part of stakeholder engagement efforts while in Singapore for the Society of Trusts and Estates Practitioner’s (STEP) Asia financial services conference.

OKX, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange has registered as a digital assets business under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act. The company has announced plans to use The Bahamas as a regional hub to meet the needs of a growing population of cryptocurrency users and investors within the Caribbean and Latin America.

“OKX affirmed their interest in The Bahamas and their view that it this is a strongly and very competently regulated jurisdiction and they are looking to over the next three years increase their staff complement to about 100,” said Halkitis.

OKX is the lead sponsor of the upcoming and inaugural D3 Bahamas Bahamas Fintech Festival, being put on by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). OKX has appointed Bahamian Dr Jillian Bethel as its chief executive and has hired Bahamians to key positions in its local operations.

The abrupt collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX last month sent shock waves through the crypto industry and thrust The Bahamas into the spotlight as the company’s Bahamian subsidiary FTX Digital Markets is registered and based in The Bahamas.

The government has defended the Securities Commission’s response to FTX’s collapse and financial services executives have opined that the company’s downfall will not prove fatal to this nation’s digital assets hub ambitions.