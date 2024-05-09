CRYING FOUL: Minnis campaign suggests eleventh-hour association elections are unfair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Hubert Minnis campaign has appealed to the Free National Movement’s Chairman to cease hosting constituency elections ahead of its one-day Convention on June 1, branding the exercises as rushed and “deeply unsettling.”

It’s the latest instance of party in-fighting playing out in the public domain, as media members were copied on the communication addressed to FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands.

The letter, signed by Minnis 2024 Campaign Chairman Burton Miller, casts doubt on the motivation behind the constituency elections.

“…We question the validity and fairness of these elections considering the speed and manner in which they are being held and how close to the convention they are being conducted. We also question if the race to host and complete these constituency association elections is not intended to influence the votes on June 1st, 2024, in favor of the leader, Michael Pintard, and against our candidate, The Most Hon Dr Hubert A Minnis,” it said.

Miller claimed that “many FNMs” are questioning if the upcoming convention’s elections will be “free and fair,” though he did not cite specific examples.

“We truly believe that this will untimely lead to uncertainty and mistrust in the outcome of the upcoming Free National Movement June 1st 2024 convention election,” Miller argued.

“The Free National Movement must not only appear to be an organization that is transparent and democratic in its dealings but it must also demonstrate that it is truly open and fair to all candidates during an election, no matter who they are.

“In this instance, again we call for the immediate suspension of constituency association elections until the party holds its one day convention on June 1 2024, and for the revocation of the results of any constituency election that has been held after the nomination of candidates for national office.”

This is not the first time that party members have aired their grievances on the handling of internal party affairs.

Minnis himself recently admitted that he disagreed with the decision to make the party’s convention only one day long.

Last week, candidates for the party’s Women’s Association elections unsuccessfully attempted to block the elections through the Supreme Court; Before that, Antoinette Nesbitt, a candidate for President, made similar claims that the party was expressing preferential treatment for her opponent, who was said to be favored by Pintard.

Minnis announced his bid to reclaim the FNM’s top spot last Friday after months of speculation.