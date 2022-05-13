CRUISE RAPE: Woman employee accuses cruise line crew member of sexual assault

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

ALICE TOWN, BIMINI — A woman cruise employee has accused a Virgin Cruise Line crew member of sexual assault while onboard the vessel.

The report was made to Bahamian authorities shortly after 7am on Thursday, according to a press release, which indicated a team of officers have been dispatched to investigate.

The statement read: “Initial investigations revealed that shortly after 12am on Wednesday 11th May 2022, a female employee reported that while at the crew bar, she met a male crew member.

“She stated that they engaged in a casual conversation and eventually went into her cabin. While there she said that the male crew member had sexual intercourse with her against her will.”

The report added: “An adult male was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation. Investigations are being continued.”

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the woman as a cruise passenger and was edited to correct this error.

