Cruise passenger receiving medical care at PMH amid Norovirus concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public Hospitals Authority Deputy Managing Director Keva Thompson has confirmed that a passenger connected to the Caribbean Princess cruise ship is currently being treated at a local hospital for what she described only as a “medical condition.”

Thompson did not specify the nature of the illness, stating that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to issue a formal statement on Monday, after which additional details may be provided.

The confirmation comes after Eyewitness News reported Sunday that passengers aboard the Caribbean Princess were reportedly denied disembarkation in Nassau amid health concerns surrounding the vessel.

Eyewitness News has also been informed by sources familiar with the matter that one passenger was ultimately allowed off the ship for medical treatment after reportedly threatening legal action when initially told she could not disembark. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by health officials.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 passengers and crew members aboard the ship reportedly experienced symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, consistent with a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus commonly associated with cruise ships and other close-quarter environments. Symptoms often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and dehydration.

The situation also unfolded against the backdrop of heightened international concern surrounding separate reports tied to the Andes strain of hantavirus aboard another cruise vessel, the MV Hondius. However, officials have not confirmed any link between hantavirus and the Caribbean Princess incident.

Health officials in The Bahamas have continued to stress that investigations and monitoring efforts are ongoing, while urging the public not to panic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to provide additional clarification during Monday’s anticipated update.