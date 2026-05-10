Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Cruise passenger receiving medical care at PMH amid Norovirus concerns

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public Hospitals Authority Deputy Managing Director Keva Thompson has confirmed that a passenger connected to the Caribbean Princess cruise ship is currently being treated at a local hospital for what she described only as a “medical condition.”

Thompson did not specify the nature of the illness, stating that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to issue a formal statement on Monday, after which additional details may be provided.

The confirmation comes after Eyewitness News reported Sunday that passengers aboard the Caribbean Princess were reportedly denied disembarkation in Nassau amid health concerns surrounding the vessel.

Eyewitness News has also been informed by sources familiar with the matter that one passenger was ultimately allowed off the ship for medical treatment after reportedly threatening legal action when initially told she could not disembark. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by health officials.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 passengers and crew members aboard the ship reportedly experienced symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, consistent with a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus commonly associated with cruise ships and other close-quarter environments. Symptoms often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and dehydration.

The situation also unfolded against the backdrop of heightened international concern surrounding separate reports tied to the Andes strain of hantavirus aboard another cruise vessel, the MV Hondius. However, officials have not confirmed any link between hantavirus and the Caribbean Princess incident.

Health officials in The Bahamas have continued to stress that investigations and monitoring efforts are ongoing, while urging the public not to panic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to provide additional clarification during Monday’s anticipated update.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture