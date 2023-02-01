Cruise Line’s PI beach club development must be a win-win for Bahamians, says businessman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local businessman and political leader has urged the government to ensure that its negotiations with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCL) provide for significant Bahamian integration into its Paradise Island beach club development to secure a “win-win.”

“Cruise lines normal do surveys with their passengers to find out what kind of experiences they want,” said businessman Cassius Stuart during a Beyond the Headlines appearance with Shenique Miller.

“Obviously this getaway experience is a choice of destination for their passengers. The issue is however what revenue generation is going to come to the local man on street.”

He said: “We are looking for greater revenue sharing within the tourist market for the local man. Unless you integrate them into the experience, I don’t see a win-win for us. I believe that when we negotiate we have to do so for a win-win. We don’t just want you to just come into The Bahamas, we want to ensure that our people make some money.”

Speaking directly to RCL’s proposed development, Stuart said: “Unless we can make some money and have a win-win for us I think the Davis administration needs to revise that deal and perhaps renegotiate that and find a way to integrate more Bahamian players into that.

“It doesn’t make sense for tourists to come to The Bahamas, lay off on the beach and we get nothing out of it. We need to know that every deal that comes to The Bahamas is a win-win for us. You never get what you deserve, you only get what you negotiate.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investment Chester Cooper recently indicated that the government remains in discussions with RCL over the $110 million project proposed for the western portion of Paradise Island, however, those discussions do not involve the parcel of land which is in dispute.

RCL’s multimillion-dollar project had originally been slated to start in October 2022 with a completion date of May 2022 would have a $1 billion economic impact on the local economy over 10 years. The company had pledged to hire 250 Bahamians for the project’s construction and operations phases.

Some of the seven-acre tracts originally leased to Royal Caribbean are included among one of the two Crown Land parcels that local businessman Toby Smith claims he holds a valid lease for. Smith has proposed a $3 million beach club project of his own which includes the restoration of Paradise Island’s lighthouse.