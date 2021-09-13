CRUISE BUSINESS BOOMING: More liners add Bahamas itineraries; Carnival and MSC announce sailings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will restart its Carnival Pride cruise line from Baltimore, with seven-day cruises to The Bahamas and stops in Nassau, Freeport and Carnival’s private-island destination, Half Moon Cay.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home.

“Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get back to fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the northeast and along the Atlantic coast.”

MSC Cruises has also announced that its MSC Divina has received approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its Conditional Sailing Certificate, following the successful completion of a simulated voyage last week.

With approval granted, the MSC Divina is set to become MSC Cruises’ 11th ship to resume cruising globally, as well as the company’s first to set sail from its new homeport, Orlando/Port Canaveral.

Following MSC Divina’s restart, the MSC Meraviglia will add seven-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean. The company has its own private island destination in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.