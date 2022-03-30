“Crucial” emergency response network grows by 17 members at end of latest exercise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The country’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Network grew by an additional 17 persons following graduation ceremonies for the most recent participants of the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) training programme.

A Certificate Course, the CERT Programme educates community volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area while also training those volunteers in basic disaster/emergency response skills such as fire safety and utility controls, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster/emergency medical operations.

CERT Training provides community volunteers with the skillset needed to do the greatest amount of good, for the greatest amount of persons in their communities in the shortest amount of time, until the Professional First Responders arrive, allowing those Professional First Responders to focus on more complex tasks.

Part I of the two-part, five-day CERT Training was held March 21-25 at the Chapel on the Hill Church Hall. Part II of the CERT Training opened Monday (March 28) and will conclude Friday, April 1.

Both sessions are facilitated by members of NEMA’s Training Department, headed by Lisa Bowleg, Training Coordinator. Instructors include: Wendell Rigby, NEMA; Chief Petty Officer Romeiko Burrows (Royal Bahamas Defence Force attached to NEMA); Petty Officer Kenrio Ingraham (Royal Bahamas Defence Force attached to NEMA); Leading Woman Marine Karia R. Smith (Royal Bahamas Defence Force attached to NEMA); Reno Williams (NEMA) and Darrrell Wright.