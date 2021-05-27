CRITICAL CONVERSATIONS: National Election Debate Series to continue next week

Debaters will tackle the topic “COVID-19 and Climate Change” this coming Tuesday

Organizers renew calls for all political parties to participate given the importance of deepening democracy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) and Verizon Media Group, parent company of Eyewitness News (EWN) and Aliv’s “Beyond The Headlines” (BTH), will host the second in a series of national debates on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The planning committee has announced the theme of the debate as “COVID-19 and Climate Change”. The moderators are UB Associate Professor of History Dr Christopher Curry and Nahaja Black, host of “The Hit Back” radio show on Guardian Talk Radio 96.6 FM.

Debaters will include chairpersons or specialists of select political parties.

The format of debates has also been further amended to deepen the level of rigorous and robust discussion held at UB, the premier tertiary institution in The Bahamas.

The planning committee has engaged other media houses in planning and executing the first and subsequent debates to be inclusive and responsive to concerns that coverage is monopolized by a single media house. Media personalities who are independent of Verizon Media Group are serving as co-hosts/co-moderators for the remaining thematic debates.

Beyond utilizing personalities from various media houses, the committee has intentionally encouraged local media to provide coverage of the debates. The university has issued a standing media invite encouraging media houses to send reporters to events and is providing accommodations for sideline interviews and reporting, as well as COVID-19 testing. This strategy will continue to be deployed for the second debate.

Additionally, two different polls conducted by independent pollsters have been initiated to determine which six political parties will share the debate stage on June 1. This ranking will be used alongside new eligibility criteria, including those requiring parties to have ratified a minimum of 10 candidates and have a verifiable chairperson.

The debate committee has also amended its guidelines to include strict rules related to the conduct of the debaters. Accordingly, debaters will be prohibited from making unsubstantiated personal attacks against another debater or a person holding public office. If such an infraction were to occur, the debater would be required to retract the statement. A refusal would result in the debater being removed from the event.

During the June 1 debate, chairpersons and specialists will be asked to share how their respective party’s proposed legislative agenda and public policy initiatives will advance The Bahamas through intensifying public health challenges and a climate crisis that is generating stronger and more deadly storms each year. Debate questions will comprise two scripted questions and a series of audience-generated questions, sourced through in-person and social media platforms.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 8pm and end at 10pm and will be hosted at UB’s Performing Arts Centre at the Oakes Field Campus.

There will also be both a pre- and post-debate show with commentary from guest contributors Philip Galanis, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP and senator; and Zhivargo Laing, former Free National Movement (FNM) MP and Cabinet minister.

The debate will be broadcast live on ILTV CABLE channel 224, BTC Flow channel 112 and streamed on the Eyewitness News Bahamas Facebook page.

In a statement, the debate committee noted: “The high level of public engagement during the inaugural youth debate has demonstrated the hunger of the public for thought leadership and the elevation of political discourse through national debates.

“The planning committee will continue to engage our national audience with pre-event polling, live real-time polling during the course of each debate and exit polling.

“Indeed, we are pleased to reveal that from recent exit polling conducted by Intel Cay of over 400 respondents, Justin Smith of the PLP was deemed to be the top-performing debater (from the inaugural debate).

“Exit polls also reveal that 79 percent of those polled, or four out of five (429) persons, say that the FNM’s decision to not join the debate has a negative impact on their view of the party.”

The FNM had declined to participate in the inaugural debate, citing “a number of critical defects” with the debate’s format.

The committee’s statement continued: “Moving forward, it is our hope that all parties will submit their chairpersons for participation given how vital critical thinking and divergent discussions of national issues are to the deepening of democracy.”

The organizers are looking forward to the public’s continued support of the debates.

For additional information, please contact co-chairs Curry at 557-5123 or christopher.curry@ub.edu.bs or Ava Turnquest at 558-0182 or aturnquest@ewnews.com, or visit the official website.