CRISIS OR CONTAINED ISSUE?: PM says crime rate won’t impact tourism industry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philp Davis said yesterday he did not think the country’s crime rate will negatively impact the tourism industry as it is a “contained issue”.

His assessment comes as the country recorded a total of six murders over the past week, pushing the murder count into the triple digits; and as lead stakeholders are mixed on whether the country is in a “crime crisis”.

Davis spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the National Honours Investiture at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

“I don’t think it would because it is a contained issue that we have with crime, hopefully. We are dealing with it effectively hence I don’t think you will see any downturn in tourism because of that,” Davis said.

In an earlier interview, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe told reporters there could be changes to gun policy for police officers to combat crime.

Munroe was asked whether the country is in a crime crisis, and he replied: “It is a crisis, everything is a crisis, you have a health crisis, if you put on 10 pounds that’s a crisis.”

However, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Clayton Fernander told the media the country was not in a crime crisis and characterized the criminal environment as a lose-lose situation where young men represent the majority of victims and the accused.

“We are not in crisis but we are concerned because we are losing our young men on both sides of the coin,” Fernander said.

The commissioner noted that their goal this year was to keep the murder count under 100, in which he expressed disappointment.

“That was our goal, yes. But we were not able to accomplish that; but we’re going to continue, I don’t believe in counting numbers.

“The bottom line is we want to save some of these young men from the life of crime and keep the Bahamian people safe.”

He added that the RBPF is following significant leads in relation to the last six murders, has released wanted posters of suspects, and continues reaching out to the public for additional information.

“I believe that we can solve any matters […] that comes to our attention, but we want to be able to prevent these murders from happening.

“Our officers continue to be in the hot spots, and we will continue to do just that to ensure that the people are safe,” the Commissioner said.

Fernander says in the meantime, they are continuing to ramp up efforts to fight crime utilizing as many officers as possible, reserve officers across the board, and law enforcement partners.

“We are not going to stop all but we can try, but we won’t be able to stop all the murders from occurring.

“But we’re just asking the young men to put down their weapons and let’s see if we can resolve the conflict.

“We continue to go after the drug peddlers within our communities where you see the uprisings,” he said.

In response to concerns from residents about the high crime rate, Fernander says that the murders that are occurring are on targeted individuals.

“I just want Bahamian people to know that if you have families and loved ones that are involved in the life of crime, turn them into the police.

“You can’t hang with them because you make them a potential target,” he said.

The commissioner, says he is encouraging the public to follow police safety tips as a deterrent to armed robberies and urges people to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

In a statement yesterday, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard pointed to an alleged 18 percent increase in homicides as he warned the country is facing a crisis.

“We are facing a crisis and the need for human and other resources is great and urgent,” Pintard said.

“Policymakers must have a greater sense of urgency and this must be seen and heard when they speak and act.”

Pintard was responding to reports the government has sent 20 police officers to serve as special constables in Turks and Caicos.