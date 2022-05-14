CRIME: Two men dead – one shot, another stabbed in separate incidents

Woman in custody in connection with stabbing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot to death and another died from stabbing injuries in two separate killings within the last 24 hours.

The first incident took place shortly before 9pm on Sierra Leone Avenue, Flamingo Gardens.

Police found a man lying in the street suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, and following their assessment of the body, they determined that there were no signs of life.

“Initial investigation revealed that the male was having a conversation with an individual in a vehicle, when another vehicle pulled up,” read the police report.

“A male passenger armed with a firearm exited and discharged the weapon at the male. He was struck several times about the body, resulting in fatal injuries. This matter remains under active investigation.”

The second incident took place shortly before 4am at a residence on White Fin Tuna Road off Carmichael Road.

Police found a man lying on the floor with wounds consistent with a stabbing in the front room of the residence.

Emergency Medical Services determined that there were no signs of life.