CRIME TREND: Police warn residents to be vigilant on arrival to homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are observing a crime trend that involves armed criminals targeting residents as they arrive home and stealing their cars, according to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

In a statement today, Skippings advised the public, to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings as the recent trend has been observed over the past few weeks.

“During the evening hours, police have seen a trend where residents on arrival to their homes have been approached and subsequently robbed of their vehicles, by males armed with handguns,” she said.