CRIME STATS: Reported incidents of rape up 15%

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A women’s rights advocate called on the government to address sexual violence as part of its overall crime-fighting agenda as recently released crime statistics revealed a 15 percent increase in reported incidents of rape in the country.

During a recent press conference on 2022 crime statistics, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed that there were 55 rapes reported last year.

“This is an area which concerns me greatly and the team,” said Fernander.

“Eight of the reported incidents of rape in 2022 involved tourists and according to police 39 percent of the victims knew the assailant.”

Moore told Eyewitness News the number of incidents continues to climb each year.

“The reason we feel the numbers are higher and not getting reported,” she said.

“People know that it’s a bit more difficult to report sexual crimes than other crimes such as armed robberies or assault with a weapon because a lot of times the victim lives in the home, neighborhood, or community. It’s very difficult for women because they know that there are no resources really available out there to assist them should they have to come out of the home. That’s a big issue we have talked about for a while.”

Moore added: “We have talked about implementing and having the government table the gender-based violence bill where people are able to get some assistance and resources will be available to help victims, particularly of sexual violence but that’s not happening. Women are not so easily going to come forward because they have to think about their children and what they can do after the person gets arrested.”

During remarks at the recent Bahamas Business Outlook, Prime Minister Philip Davis outlined crime, the economy, and education as top priorities for his administration this year.

Moore said: “I don’t think they realize that sexual violence is a part of that crime agenda. I’m here to really advocate and push the government to see the importance of enacting the gender-based violence bill and amending the sexual offenses act because of the crimes being committed against our women and girls.”

According to 2022 crime statistics, there were 139 incidents of unlawful sexual intercourse reported in 2022, an 11 percent increase or 2021. Fernander described the statistics as “alarming.”

Fernander said: “We want to send a message to the parents; please try to monitor your children on social media. Watch their habits on social media. I want to send a strong message to the men out there who continue to prey on our little darlings to stop now.

“If you don’t we will find you and you will be prosecuted, to the fullest extent of the law. That is a no no.”