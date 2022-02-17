CRIME STATS: Murders rise 63 percent, overall crime unchanged

Unlawful sexual intercourse declined 23 percent, but attempted rape up 20 percent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Crime overall remained unchanged last year compared to the year before, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

During his annual ‘Meet the Press’ at Police Headquarters, Rolle said crimes against property decreased — three percent on New Providence, one percent on Grand Bahama and nine percent on the Family Islands.

However, crimes against the person increased 18 percent.

This was largely the result of the 63 percent increase in murders to 119 last year, compared to the 73 recorded the year before.

Police solved 56 percent of the killings that took place last year, Rolle said.

“Retaliation and conflict were the most common motives for murders, representing 45 percent collectively,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, armed robberies rose by 33 percent.

Unlawful sexual intercourse declined 23 percent.

However, rape and attempted rape increased by seven prevent and 20 percent respectively.

Stolen vehicles increased 29 percent.

Housebreakings dropped 14 percent and shop breakings nine percent.

Crimes against the person increased on New Providence by 22 percent and on Grand Bahama by 19 percent.

However, crimes against the person declined by 38 percent on the Family Islands.

Overall, crimes on the Family Islands decreased by 13 percent in 2021, compared to 2020.

The commissioner said said the police remains “committed to fulfilling our mission” and looks forward to netting positive results in the upcoming years.

There was a total of 4,081 criminal cases last year, compared to the 4,064 in 2020.