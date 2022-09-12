CRIME REPORT: Police investigate alleged rape, cutlass attack, armed robberies, shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged rape that took place early yesterday morning by a suspect that is known to the victim.
Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said the incident reportedly occurred around 2.15 am.
In other criminal matters, two men are in serious condition at the hospital following two separate shootings.
A 28-year-old man was outside of a residence on Miami Street along with others, when they were approached by a man armed with a handgun who opened fire in the area of the group shortly after midnight yesterday.
Skippings said the man was shot multiple times about the body and taken to the hospital via private vehicle where “he is detained in critical condition”.
In the second shooting incident, a 26-year-old man was shot as he drove past a nightclub off Collins Avenue around 2.40am yesterday.
According to reports, the man was driving past a nightclub on Sixth Terrace when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot to the upper body.
Skippings said he was taken to the hospital via private vehicle where he is listed in serious condition.
Meanwhile, police are searching for seven men believed to be responsible for three separate armed robberies.
The first incident reportedly took place shortly after 6pm in the Bain & Grants Town area on Saturday, September 10.
A 16-year-old boy was sitting on a wall in the Augusta St. area when he was approached by two men.
Skippings said the teen reportedly knew both men, one of whom produced a handgun.
The boy reportedly fled the area on foot through a nearby track road, where he was approached by a third man who robbed his cell phone and cash.
The culprits then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.
Skippings said police are following significant leads in the incident.
In the second incident, a man was robbed as he arrived at his home on Kemp Road shortly after 4am yesterday.
The victim was approached and robbed of his Rolex watch and cellphone by two men armed with handguns.
Skippings said the gunmen attempted to rob the victim of his white Nissan Note, but were unsuccessful and fled the area on foot.
In the third incident, two men robbed an eatery located on East St. south yesterday afternoon.
One of the men was allegedly armed with a handgun when the pair entered the establishment and demanded cash shortly after 1pm.
Both men reportedly wore red hats, black shirts, and jeans pants, robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot in a northerly direction.
“Police are actively investigating all of these incidents and are once again appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist in locating the suspects to contact the police,” Skippings said.
In another criminal matter, police are searching for two men believed to be responsible for attacking a 47-year-old man with a cutlass.
The victim was at his residence on Wulff Road when he got into an altercation with a man known to him on Saturday, September 10.
Skippings said: “It is reported that during the altercation, the suspect produced a cutlass and struck the victim to the head and hand. The suspect was reportedly joined by another male, who beat the victim about the body.
“The victim was taken to the hospital via EMS personnel where is was treated and discharged. Police are actively searching for the culprits in this incident.”
Members of the public who may have information regarding this or any other incidents are asked to contact police at 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS.