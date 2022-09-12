CRIME REPORT: Police investigate alleged rape, cutlass attack, armed robberies, shooting

The first incident reportedly took place shortly after 6pm in the Bain & Grants Town area on Saturday, September 10.

A 16-year-old boy was sitting on a wall in the Augusta St. area when he was approached by two men.

Skippings said the teen reportedly knew both men, one of whom produced a handgun.

The boy reportedly fled the area on foot through a nearby track road, where he was approached by a third man who robbed his cell phone and cash.

The culprits then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Skippings said police are following significant leads in the incident.

In the second incident, a man was robbed as he arrived at his home on Kemp Road shortly after 4am yesterday.

The victim was approached and robbed of his Rolex watch and cellphone by two men armed with handguns.

Skippings said the gunmen attempted to rob the victim of his white Nissan Note, but were unsuccessful and fled the area on foot.