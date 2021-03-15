CRIME REPORT: Police investigate Abaco homicide, suspicious death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Abaco in separate incidents on Sunday – one a suspicious death, and the other a fatal shooting.

The body of a white man was found unresponsive with an injury to the back of the head on the dock of the Bakers Bay marina shortly before 2pm.

In a statement, Superintendent Terecita Pinder said Bakers Bay Paramedics were called and administered CPR on the victim.

“Police on Guana Cay were called to the Bakers Bay Marina where they met an adult Caucasian male unresponsive on the dock of the marina,” she said. “Police Officers who were assisted by Defense Force officers along with the paramedics, transported the male to the Marsh Harbor Medical Center, where he was seen by doctor and pronounced dead.”

The homicide took place near a business establishment on Bay Street in Sandy Point, Abaco shortly before 8pm.

Pinder continued: “Enquiries revealed that the decease an adult male and a group of persons from the Moore’s Island Community, were at the dock area known as the creek, situated on Sandy Point, when the victim was approached from behind by a male who produced a firearm and shot the victim to the head.

“Both the victim and assailant fell into the sea under the dock. The assailant was seen fleeing the scene. The victim was assisted out of water and taken to the Sandy Point Clinic where he was examined by doctor and pronounced dead.”