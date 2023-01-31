CRIME REPORT: Police hunt for 34-year-old man after woman sexually assaulted and found lying in street

“According to reports the victim, who was in and out of consciousness, was catching a ride with a male known to her, when she was attacked and subsequently sexually assaulted,” read the police report.

“The victim received injuries about the body and face, and was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital was she was treated and discharged.”

The report continued: “Police are aggressively searching for the 34-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Deadman’s Reef, West Grand Bahama. Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspect is asked to contact police at 911/ 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 242-350-3106/7.”