CRIME REPORT: Man shot and killed at GB business

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A man was shot and killed at a business establishment on Sgt Major Road in Grand Bahama shortly after 4pm today.

According to police, the victim was approached by a gunman and a struggle ensued.

The gunman shot the man multiple times and then entered the shop and retrieved some items, and escaped on foot headed in an eastern direction.

The victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance and later pronounced dead. The matter is under active investigation, police said.

Meanwhile, in the capital, a man in his late 20s from central New Providence is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed another male.