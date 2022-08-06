CRIME REPORT: Man shot and killed at GB business

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A man was shot and killed at a business establishment on Sgt Major Road in Grand Bahama shortly after 4pm today.
According to police, the victim was approached by a gunman and a struggle ensued.
The gunman shot the man multiple times and then entered the shop and retrieved some items, and escaped on foot headed in an eastern direction.
The victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance and later pronounced dead. The matter is under active investigation, police said.
Meanwhile, in the capital, a man in his late 20s from central New Providence is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed another male.
The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9am on August 3.
According to police, the victim was at an eatery located on East Street when he observed the suspect harassing the owner of the eatery and advised her to contact the police.
“It is further reported that as the victim attempted to leave the area he was attacked and subsequently stabbed multiple times by the suspect,” the crime report read.
“He was transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he was treated and discharged.”
It added: “Police arrested the male at his residence and are urging members of the public, especially young men, to find more peaceful ways to resolve disputes. Violence is never the answer.”
Police are also aggressively searching for a man who is believed to be responsible for robbing another man and a woman of a vehicle while in the eastern district of New Providence.
The couple was outside a residence, on Haven Road in an aqua Nissan Note, license plate unknown when they were approached by a man dressed in all black and a bucket hat who entered the vehicle shortly after 10pm on August 3.
According to police, the culprit reportedly produced a handgun and robbed the pair of a phone and the Nissan Note and fled the scene.
Officers from the Northeastern Division acting on intelligence confiscated a handgun and a quantity of ammunition in a separate matter on August 3.
Police said officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of an abandoned building situated at Guanahani Circle where they discovered the weapon shortly before 10pm.
No arrests were made in connection to this matter and police investigations continue.