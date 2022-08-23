CRIME REPORT: Man allegedly killed by gunman in pursuit of someone else

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 42-year-old man of Red Land Acres dead and a second man with injuries to his leg yesterday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Shah’s Drive off Sumner Street shortly before 9pm.

Preliminary reports reveal that the deceased was outside a residence on Shah’s Drive when he was shot multiple times by a man armed with a handgun, who was in pursuit of the second man that was shot.

The victim was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are aggressively investigating this incident and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS.

Meanwhile, in other criminal matters, two New Yorkers are in police custody after they were found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana in Eleuthera.

Eleuthera police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the Princess Cays area shortly after 3pm yesterday.