CRIME REPORT: Child shot in drive-by shooting outside mini-mart

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A girl was shot in her arm during a drive-by shooting outside a mini-mart in Redland Acres last night.

According to police, the child was leaving the mini-mart, when occupants of a small Japanese vehicle drove past and opened fire in the direction of a group of men standing outside the store.

The child is reportedly in stable condition after she was shot in her right arm outside the shop on Shah Drive off Goggle Eye Road shortly before 9pm.

The age of the child was not disclosed in the report.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.