Crime in The Bahamas in 2024 – Murders, alleged corruption, sex crimes and resignations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The persistence of crime in The Bahamas all 2024 has affected countless lives, leading many to fret over the state of public safety in the country.
Authorities on the frontlines have attempted all year to gain the upper hand over the criminal element, while policymakers have touted actions that they argue will make a permanent difference in the fight.
Our Linton Ritchie Jr brings us a recap of crime stories that rocked the nation this year.