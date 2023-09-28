Creative magazine sets sights on TV show highlighting all things creative 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian publication—The Cre8tve Magazine—which seeks to celebrate creativity and innovation in the Caribbean, has announced the launch of a new project that will shine a spotlight on all facets of creativity.

To bring this vision to life, the magazine has put out a public call for individuals to audition for the role of TV Host.

The casting call is scheduled for October 1 at Fincastle Media Group, located at One Montague Place.

“The Cre8tve Magazine is a one-of-a-kind publication that showcases the incredible creative talent and innovation flourishing in the Caribbean region,” a press release stated.

“Through compelling articles, features, interviews, and multimedia content, the magazine celebrates artists, musicians, designers, writers, and innovators who are making waves both locally and on the global stage. Now, The Cre8tve Magazine is taking its mission to the next level by introducing an exciting new TV show.

The upcoming 8TV show will be an extension of the magazine’s current efforts It will reportedly feature in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes looks at creative processes, and captivating stories of artists and innovators who are shaping the region’s cultural landscape.

The Cre8tve Magazine says that it’s looking for a “charismatic and passionate TV Host who will guide viewers through the world of Caribbean creativity.”