Crawfish season reportedly off to a slow start; poaching impact “not exaggerated”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance President Adrian LaRoda is tempering expectations for the 2025–2026 crawfish season, warning that early reports—particularly from the southern Bahamas—indicate low yields in the first week.

“As an eternal optimist, I always hope for a good season,” LaRoda said. “But right now, it’s not looking good.”

He said fishers already on the grounds are seeing poor returns, likely the result of widespread poaching on southern banks. Despite hopes that the impact wouldn’t be as severe as feared, LaRoda admitted the early signs are discouraging.

“There have been a number of reports about poaching in the southern Bahamas. Unfortunately, it seems those concerns were not exaggerated,” he said.

In The Bahamas, crawfish season—referring to the legal harvesting period for spiny lobster—runs from August 1st to March 31st. Crawfish fishing is strictly prohibited during April through July to allow for breeding and regeneration of the species.

LaRoda said the Alliance is encouraging fishers to stay out as long as possible in hopes of recovering some of the product lost to illegal fishing. However, he warned that any loss of fishing days due to bad weather, combined with low stock, could make for a “bumpy ride” this season.