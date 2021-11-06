CRAFTING SUCCESS: Bahamian interior designer listed among NYC Journal’s ‘Top 30 Women Disruptors’

“I really, really enjoyed the fact that I could marry art instruction, engineering, architecture and all of the arts into one and create an illustration that evokes a feeling”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lowree Tynes is the architect of her own success. The Bahamian interior designer and artist has created renderings and conceptualized aesthetics for some of the most recognizable and swoon-worthy spaces in the country.

Recently, she perhaps reached the pinnacle of her longstanding career as an interior designer, landing a coveted spot on the “Top 30 Women Disruptors To Look For in 2021” list published by the NYC Journal.

Though Tynes has had an artistic eye for a long time, she did not originally set out to pursue a career in interior design.

“I actually wasn’t sure what I wanted to do and my academics in Nassau — well, that’s why I went to boarding school — my academics weren’t that strong,” admitted the Queen’s College alumna.

“When I went to boarding school, I got into the arts, so I took an arts class.

“I got the art award for that year. Then, I was trying to figure out how to implement art wit, like, the real world.

“I enjoyed painting, drawing and these other aspects of art — sculpture and everything like that — and I took art classes in [boarding school] while I was in high school as well.

“My art teacher at the time mentioned that, you know, while it’s great that I’m interested in art, she felt as though, maybe try an interior design class.

“So, I did that. I really, really enjoyed the fact that I could marry art instruction, engineering, architecture and all of the arts into one and create an illustration that evokes a feeling.”

The Ringling College of Art and Design graduate noted that as she honed her artistic craft, she suddenly began to excel in her academic studies, making the dean’s list for the first time.

“It was interesting because my challenges were academics, but once I found art, my academics had [improved], so therefore I graduated on the dean’s list, which here is the honor roll.

“[The certificate] was signed by President George HW Bush at the time.”

Coloring outside of the lines

Upon returning home to The Bahamas, Tynes embarked on a decades-long interior design career and aligned herself with some of the leading architectural and interior decor companies in the country.

She had professional stints at Alexiou & Associates, Baha Mar, SMG Bahamas and Roomers Ltd.

In 2015, she took the leap into entrepreneurship and started her own interior design company, Lowree Tynes Designs Ltd.

According to Tynes, she scored the opportunity to be featured in the NYC Journal after she caught the attention of a reporter from the widely-read publication through a chance discovery via social media.

She had created an Instagram post with a caption detailing some of the difficulties she endured throughout the past few years, including a professional setback, several surgeries and the loss of her home on Abaco due to Hurricane Dorian.

“I posted a vulnerable post on my Instagram and…within a few minutes, I got an inbox from the NYC Journal.

“I was like: ‘Oh, this is spam.’ Like, I thought it was so funny and they were like: ‘Oh, we want you to be a part of this article.’

“It seemed fake, so I didn’t respond until the last minute.

“They were like ‘oh, you’ve got to’ — they actually sent it to my email. I Googled them and I was like: ‘Wait, this is real.’

“So, I wrote a quick report the night before — something really big talking about my company and what not.

“I didn’t get it edited or anything and I sent it in.

“Then, in a couple days, within three to four days, they sent the link about it being posted.

“I was like: ’This isn’t real life. It was so cool.’”

Tynes added: “It was so exciting because I’d worked really hard to create the business of design, whereas I really, truly feel comfortable and good at what I create as a designer.”

In 2018, Tynes made The Bahamas’ “40 Most Successful and Influential Professionals Under 40” list.

Her feature is live on the NYC Journal’s website at: https://thenycjournal.com/top-30-women-disruptors-to-look-out-for-in-2021/.