CPC suggests DHL, Amazon arrangement lacks public clarity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following last week’s announcement that online retail giant Amazon will offer international free delivery of eligible products to The Bahamas, officials from the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) have visited DHL requesting more information.

This follows comments expressed by the business community and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, which urged local businesses to get creative to compete with Amazon’s move.

Chairman of the CPC Randy Rolle said that the entity will give DHL 48 hours to clarify the recent social media posting that explains the arrangement between the courier company and Amazon.

When Eyewitness News contacted Rolle on Monday for comment on the matter, Rolle suggested that not enough information is available to make a valid comment at this time. The CPC is awaiting a response from DHL to their formal inquiry.