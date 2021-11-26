COVID IS “ALIVE AND WELL”: PM urges health adherence amid anticipated holiday gatherings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that while the government is satisfied with the trend of coronavirus cases in The Bahamas and the low positivity rate, large gatherings are inadvisable during the approaching holidays as the pandemic remains “alive and well”.

Addressing the media at the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis said gatherings are anticipated during the Yuletide season, but there is a need to remain safe and adhere to COVID health protocols.

He encouraged residents who plan to host events with friends and relatives to do on the outside, and when inside, to ensure the area is properly ventilated.

He once again urged residents to become fully vaccinated as a means of safeguarding their families from the virus, which has infected more than 22,000 people and claimed nearly 700 lives.

“The holidays are approaching starting today with Thanksgiving,” who wished The Bahamas a Happy Thanks

“Gatherings are likely to be larger and wanting to remind our people that the pandemic is still alive and it is well.

“And though we are satisfied with the progress we have been making to date in the lowering the positivity rate, I am still urging our people to stay safe.

“Where possible, avoid large gatherings. Continue to wear your masks, particularly if you are indoors in close quarters.

“And if possible, if you’re going to have gatherings, kindly have them on the outside. The weather is great and fine. We have beautiful weather. Gatherings are encouraged to be held indoors.

“And when you are indoors, please, if you can, ensure that the place in which you are indoors is properly ventilated.”

The prime minister’s cautioning came as some countries in Europe such as Germany and the Netherlands experience a fourth wave of the pandemic, triggering the return of curfews and lockdowns.

There have been concerns expressed about a potential fourth wave in The Bahamas, though cases remain the low double-digit for the last several weeks.

Another 15 confirmed infections were recorded on Tuesday.

Sixteen cases remain hospitalized.

There have been 22,696 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Of those, 232 cases remain active.

A total of 671 people have died from COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate stood at five percent.

That rate has fluctuated to as low as two percent this week.

To date, 166,095 RT PCR tests have been performed.

That accounts for the public and private sector.