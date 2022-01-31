COVID DECLINES, BUT STILL DEADLY: 7 deaths and 93 new infections over weekend

Cases continue to slow but hospitalizations remain high

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven people, including five women and two men, lost their lives to the coronavirus over the weekend, while another 93 infections were confirmed.

The Ministry of Health reported six COVID-related deaths on Friday.

These included three women on New Providence — ages 59, 62 and 82 — and one woman on Abaco, aged 83, who died between January 15 and 25.

Two men, both of whom were from New Providence and aged 69 and 72 respectively, died between January 20 and 24.

Of the 67 new infections reported on Friday, 48 were on New Providence, 10 were on Grand Bahama, three on Eleuthera, two on Exuma, two on Andros, one on Abaco and one with a location pending.

Of the 26 cases on Saturday, 20 were on New Providence, two on Eleuthera and Exuma respectively, one on Abaco and one on Grand Bahama.

There were 7,134 active cases and 24,422 recovered cases.

Hospitalizations decreased marginally from 121 on Friday to 118 on Saturday.

New coronavirus infections continue to slow across the nation, though hospitalizations remain relatively high.

The positivity rate as of Saturday stood at just over eight percent, a significant decrease over the double-digit positivity rates recorded in previous weeks.

A total of 329 RT-PCR tests were reported that day.

The positivity rate on Friday was recorded at just over 15 percent, with 452 tests performed.

It remains unclear how many rapid antigen tests have been performed as a result of the government’s free COVID-19 testing pilot program.

Last week, HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Program Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes said there needs to be a sustained decrease in infections over a period of time before a trend can be determined.

“You need a sustained decrease over a period of time, usually several weeks, to know that there has been a significant decline,” she said.

“So, it is a little too early to tell.

“It is encouraging and we hope it continues to go on a downward pattern.”