COVID CONT. UPWARD TREND: 63 more cases recorded on Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas recorded 63 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new infections, 58 were recorded on New Providence, two on Abaco, two on Eleuthera and one had a pending location.

Imported cases continued to make up a significant portion of new infections.

A total of 28 cases on Friday had a history of travel in the last 14 days.

The figure represents 44 percent of the cases observed.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have also increased — from nine last Thursday to 14 on Friday.

However, none of those cases had been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

There have been a total of 33,934 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, 424 cases remain active.

Another seven cases recovered on Friday.

There were 20 infections last Thursday and another 21 cases the day prior.

Last week Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that an 83-year-old woman on New Providence died on May 9.

There have been 801 COVID-19-related deaths.

Twenty-five deaths remain under investigation.

Another 189 people died with COVID-19, though the virus was not attributed to their cause of death.

Coronavirus cases have more than tripled in recent weeks.

Notwithstanding the uptick, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said earlier this month that the government was satisfied that larger events in The Bahamas can take place safely.

Last month, the minister expressed concern about coronavirus cases doubling in the previous two weeks and said health experts were monitoring the data, including the impact on infections following a recent concert.

At the time, Darville said officials were concerned, but there was no need to tighten restrictions just as yet.

Data gleaned from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, shows there were 42 cases recorded between April 10-16, compared to the 87 cases between April 17-23.

Between April 29 and May 6, a total of 137 cases were reported — a 57 percent increase over the week prior.

Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved The Bahamas from a level one to a level two on its travel health notice.