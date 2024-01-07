COVID COMEBACK: Health officials confirm one COVID-19 related death as cases increase in the country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Health & Wellness has confirmed that there has been one COVID-19-related death in Grand Bahama as the country grapples with a notable uptick in COVID-19 infections since December 2023.

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville, not only confirmed Sunday afternoon that there is currently an uptick of COVID-19 cases; but, he also revealed that a new variant is in the country.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness, via a press statement Sunday afternoon, revealed that thirty- six (36) cases were reported in the last six (6) weeks; twenty-six (26) of them in December.

Grand Bahama has recorded eleven (11) new cases in the past two weeks, according to health officials.

A male has also reportedly died from Covid-19 on that island.

In New Providence two (2) persons are hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

Health officials say none of the cases require intensive care management.

To date, a total of 28,423 confirmed cases have been recorded in the Bahamas since the epidemic began. Confirmed COVID-19-related deaths remain at 846, with an additional 12 Deaths Under Investigation (DUI).

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it “remains vigilant in its monitoring of disease trends that could pose possible public health concerns for the Bahamian population, especially trends within the region. “

The statement released Sunday afternoon indicated “in addition, visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses within the region have increased. The COVID-19 virus (SARS CoV-2), influenza B, influenza A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been responsible for most of these recorded cases.”

“The public is encouraged to practice good respiratory hygiene such as covering the mouth and nose with a tissue while sneezing and coughing and disposing of the tissue into a trash can after use.”

The statement continued, “Persons are also advised to practice proper hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol- based hand sanitizer after disposing of the tissue.”

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette also include measures such as having people who are coughing stay at least 3 feet away from others and wearing face masks while in common spaces.

The public is invited to visit the Ministry’s website or social media pages for additional information.

Persons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician.