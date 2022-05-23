COVID CLIMB: 126 cases recorded in two days; hospitalizations remain low

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 as cases continue to climb over the weekend.

There were 64 cases confirmed on Friday, and another 62 cases on Saturday with hospitalizations remaining at 11.

Of those hospitalizations, there is one moderately-ill patient, and one patient in intensive care.

On Friday, there were 49 cases confirmed in New Providence, six in the Berry Islands, four in Grand Bahama, two each in Abaco and Exuma, one in Andros, and one case with its location pending.

Of those cases, 11 were imported or linked to travel within the last 14 days.

On Saturday, the majority of those cases, 59 were recorded in the capital, while two were confirmed in Grand Bahama and another one in Exuma.

A total of 49 cases were imported or linked to travel.