COVID-19 visitation protocols reinstated at PMH

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health & Wellness yesterday advised that the Princess Margaret Hospital’s COVID-19 visitation protocols have been reinstated as a precautionary measure to curb an uptick in exposure-related cases.

In a statement, the ministry dismissed reports seeking to link an increasing number of local cases to the Omicron COVID-19 XBB 1.5 variant reported in the US.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to receive reports of and monitor positive cases of COVID-19 as well as submit samples for sequencing according to existing procedures,” the statement read.

“To date, the Ministry has not been informed that any samples submitted for sequencing have uncovered the variant in question. The Ministry of Health & Wellness will provide any additional relevant updates regarding variant presence in The Bahamas should it become necessary.”

Last week, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it will implement testing requirements for air passengers boarding flights to the United States originating from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The CDC said the step was taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the PRC given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC.

The new rules take effect on January 5.

In its statement yesterday, the ministry said precautionary measures have been implemented in the Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) following a noticed uptick in COVID-19 cases related to exposure at the hospital.

“The hospital’s COVID-19 protocols have been reinstated to only allow for two visitors per patient for a total of fifteen (15) minutes per visit,” it read.

The statement added: “Persons are asked to pay attention to all health updates and to continue to employ the relevant health practices of washing hands and wearing a mask in public if you test positive for COVID positive, if you are immunocompromised, or if you have any signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness.”