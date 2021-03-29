COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week

Vaccinations to continue this week on NP, GB and Eleuthera; 7,000-plus vaccinated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has advised The Bahamas that it will receive 33,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility this week, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee.

In a statement, the committee underscored that the batch represents the first tranche of a total of 100,800 doses earmarked for The Bahamas and pre-paid through the PAHO Revolving Fund.

The Bahamas received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10 via a donation of 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca from India.

The vaccination program was rolled out on March 14.

Since then, more than 7,000 people have been vaccinated on New Providence and Grand Bahama with a first dose of AstraZeneca — a two-dose vaccine.

According to the committee, the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered on a single day totaled more than 1,000.

“To date, 63 percent of those who have received the vaccine are over the age of 60,” the committee said.

“Others include healthcare workers and staff of the uniformed branches.

“Forty-two percent of persons who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent, female.”

There were concerns about India, the largest manufacturer of AstraZeneca, suspending exports of the vaccine to ensure local demand was met amid an increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Yesterday, the committee said vaccinations will continue on New Providence and Grand Bahama today through the end of the month and on Eleuthera on Tuesday until Thursday.

Staff of the uniformed branches will be exclusively vaccinated today and tomorrow at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, according to the committee.

These include the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, COVID Ambassadors, Bahamas Department of Corrections, Bahamas Customs and the Department of Immigration.

On Wednesday, appointments at Loyola Hall will be open to the staff of the judiciary, unformed staff branches, healthcare workers and members of the general public over the age of 60.

To receive a vaccine at Loyola Hall an appointment is required.

Vaccinations will continue at the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street today through Wednesday for residents 60 and older, healthcare workers and staff of the uniformed branches.

The committee said the focus of the vaccination effort will be on the east and west ends of Grand Bahama at the start of the week and will continue at the Susan J Wallace Community Center beginning mid-week.

Residents eligible to receive the vaccine should continue to check www.doctorshosp.com/vaccine-registration.html for appointments as they become available.

“On New Providence and Grand Bahama, mobile units will also provide vaccinations to nursing homes and other residential facilities this week,” the statement read.

“On the island of Eleuthera, including Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting with healthcare workers, residents over the age of 60 and staff of the uniformed branches, beginning Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1.

“Clinic administrators will notify residents of Eleuthera of vaccination center locations and times.

“The national vaccination program will resume following the Easter holidays.

“A schedule of locations and eligible priority groups will be shared with the public in the coming days.”