COVID-19 spike in Cat Cay: 16 workers test positive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: A mass testing exercise in Cat Cay, Bimini revealed 16 asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health officials confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Friday, taking the number of cases in the country to 8,453.

Of the new cases 10 were on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama, four on Abaco and 16 on Bimini & Cat Cay. The ministry advised that there was a mass testing exercise at a workplace in Cat Cay.

Of the 175 workers tested on Thursday, 16 were confirmed positive for the virus and are all asymptomatic.

“It is noteworthy to mention that one of the COVID-19 positive persons had a very recent history of travel to the United States,” the ministry said.

“Once again, the Ministry of Health reminds all Bahamians and residents to not let their guard down and ease up on applying the health precautions.”

The number of active cases now stands at 1040 with 13 additional recoveries confirmed. There are currently 15 hospitalised cases, of which 14 are moderately ill and one in the intensive care unit (ICU).