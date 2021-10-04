COVID-19 related deaths jump by 24, another 66 under investigation

100,000 individuals fully vaccinated in The Bahamas

Vaccinations at the Bahamas Department of Corrections to commence on October 7

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed 24 additional COVID-19 related deaths and added some 33 deaths under investigation over the past three days.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities currently stands at 557, with another 66 under investigation, since the start of the pandemic in March 2021.

The Ministry of Health has advised that four deaths that occurred between September 15 and September 16 were reclassified as COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and another two that occurred on September 16 were reclassified on Saturday.

Additionally, 18 of those newly confirmed deaths occurred between March 30 and September 30th, with one death taking place on Abaco on October 14, 2020.

Officials indicated that “this death, although it occurred last year, was just reported to the Ministry of Health, and now is being reported to the general public”.

As those cases recorded as deaths under investigation become confirmed, only then will they be documented in the COVID-19 report.

The increase in the number of confirmed deaths comes as new infections continue to move at a steady rate, with a slight increase being seen in the daily number.

There was expected to be a significant influx of cases in the aftermath of the September 2021 snap General Election.

As of Saturday, The Bahamas had recorded 21,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,398 active.

The capacity of the healthcare system continues to be a challenge with hospitalizations see a decline. There were 127 people in the hospital — 111 of whom are moderately ill patients and 19 in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of October 2, there were 104, 380 fully vaccinated individuals, which included Bahamians and residents who were vaccinated abroad and registered with the ministry.

Some 124, 433 people have received one dose of the vaccine to date, excluding the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.