COVID-19 case numbers continue downward trend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country continues to see a “steady decline”, according to the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The findings were reported in a Press Statement from the Ministry explaining the figures included in its most recent COVID-19 dashboard.

The Ministry also sought to clarify the increase in deaths reported in early September, which were claimed to be a result of autopsy reports “that characterized the deaths of individuals who died under circumstances that required an autopsy report – this means that they were not under a physician’s care at the time of their death.

“For clarification, these individuals were not known to the health system to have a COVID-19 defining illness that required hospitalization. These deaths occurred between 30th July 2022 and 27th August 2022.”

There were a total of 830 deaths from COVID-19 reported on September 7th, 2022, an increase of seven deaths from the previous dashboard’s report.

The press release continued: “over the past several months, the number of newly reported cases testing positive via the RT-PCR or nucleic acid amplification test protocol has shown a steady decline.

“This decline matches the decrease or low rate of patients being hospitalized because of COVID-19. Overwhelmingly, less than 90% of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are there because of a COVID-19-defining illness. This means that they are admitted for some other health challenge.”

The Ministry continued to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel unwell or are experiencing any of the known symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough, and fatigue.

Those who are immunocompromised or have comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, lung disease or obesity were further advised to seek medical attention if they test positive.