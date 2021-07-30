COVETED ISLES: Bahamas 5th on holiday bucket list for UK travelers, Royal Caribbean survey finds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas ranks fifth on the holiday bucket list destination for UK travelers, according to a survey commissioned by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, stated: “Having had so much time without holidays, UK families have missed making memories with their loved ones.

“Royal Caribbean cruises are a great holiday option for those wanting to complete several adventures in one trip. Without even leaving our ships, guests can surf, skydive, rock climb and go head-to-head with friends and family on the first bumper cars at sea.

“All of these incredible experiences are on board Anthem of the Seas, which is sailing the British Isles this summer.”

He added: “Our research shows that the average UK holidaymaker has around 12 must-do experiences on their bucket list; with this list growing all the time, they will want to ensure their next getaway packs in as much adventure as possible.

“Royal Caribbean has a huge range of once-in-a-lifetime onboard experiences and adventures in every destination for families and friends to enjoy together.”

According to a release by Royal Caribbean, among the UK’s top travel bucket list destinations are Australia, Canada, Alaska, Barbados and then The Bahamas in fifth, followed by New Zealand, Italy, Iceland, Japan and Brazil rounding out the top ten.