COVAX VACCINE TRANCHE SPLIT: Another 33,000 doses by end of May

Nearly 22,000 vaccine doses administered

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Chairperson Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis revealed yesterday that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX Facility will deliver another 33,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of May.

The government secured an allocation of 100,800 vaccine doses by making a down payment of $250,000.

A total of 33,600 doses were delivered last month.

The balance was expected to be delivered by the end of May.

Dahl-Regis said while The Bahamas could get the full tranche by the end of next month, the committee has been assured of the 33,000 doses to continue its vaccination program, including administering the second dose of the vaccine.

A balance of 34,200 doses would remain outstanding.

“The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to work,” the committee chairperson said.

The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to the activities we love, like Junkanoo. I say to you each one, help one and together we will get through this pandemic.”

Oxford AstraZeneca is a two-dose vaccine.

Dahl-Regis said national administration of the second dose will begin on May 10.

Recipients of the first dose are expected to receive notification via email concerning the receipt of the second dose.

Upon full vaccination, recipients will receive an electronic certificate.

According to Dahl-Regis, final preparations are underway for the full rollout of the vaccination program on all Family Islands.

Health and logistic teams were deployed to Eleuthera, Mayaguana, Andros, the Exumas, Acklins, Crooked Island and Inagua yesterday.

The same is expected to occur on Long Island, Ragged Island and Rum Cay on Wednesday; and Cat Island and San Salvador on Thursday.

The rollout of the vaccine on the Family Islands is expected to begin next Monday.

Nearly 22,000 vaccine doses have been administered across four islands.

A total of 638 vaccine doses have been administered on Eleuthera, 832 on Abaco, 3,512 on Grand Bahama and 16,934 on New Providence, according to health officials.

The vaccine program has facilitated 1,364 people per day on average.

On April 14, a record 1,546 doses were administered.

The vaccine committee will offer another 4,000 vaccine appointments to the public this week.

Vaccinations continue at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, Pilgrim Baptism Church and Church of God of Prophecy.

Additionally, St Anselm’s Church will facilitate vaccinations beginning Thursday.

Community vaccine centers have been established near high-density community areas to facilitate walk-in vaccine recipients, with larger sites able to process 500 doses per day.