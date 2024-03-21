Court of Appeal dismisses Long Island MP’s defense team’s appeal to exclude evidence from former co-accused in bribery trial

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal made by legal representation for Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson and his co-accused to prevent former co-accused, Rashae Gibson, from submitting evidence in the ongoing bribery trial in the Supreme Court.

The prosecution dropped all charges against Gibson’s cousin, Rashae Gibson, earlier this month after she agreed to become a cooperating witness.

Defense lawyers filed an appeal application on March 6th against the ruling of residing Supreme Court Judge Cheryl Grant Thompson, which would permit Rashae Gibson to give evidence. However, the appeal has since been dismissed as Justice Milton Evans said the appealants have no standing as he read the ruling Thursday morning.