Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Couple allegedly robbed by four men at Sanford Drive home

0
SHARES
185
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively searching four (4) male suspects responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at a residence on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Initial reports reveal that around 4:00 a.m., a couple at their Sanford Drive home were alerted to noise emanating from the exterior. Upon making checks, the male encountered four males, two of whom were armed with firearms, forcing him into the residence and robbing him and his wife of their valuables.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information about this armed robbery to come contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture