Couple allegedly robbed by four men at Sanford Drive home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively searching four (4) male suspects responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at a residence on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Initial reports reveal that around 4:00 a.m., a couple at their Sanford Drive home were alerted to noise emanating from the exterior. Upon making checks, the male encountered four males, two of whom were armed with firearms, forcing him into the residence and robbing him and his wife of their valuables.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information about this armed robbery to come contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).