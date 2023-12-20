Count down for the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships has officially begun

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of The Bahamas Aquatics Federation Algernon Cargill announced Wednesday morning that the countdown for the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships has officially begun.

The regional sporting event will be held in The Bahamas March 28th to April 7th 2024.

Cargill expressed his excitement for the upcoming regional championships during a press conference held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Center.

Cargill says Team Bahamas is in a unique position to defend its winning streak in front of the home crowd.

He said the team is looking forward to securing its sixth consecutive CARIFTA swimming championships title.