Cost of the Royal visit pegged at over $636,000

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than $636,000 was expended by the government to cover the cost of the ceremonial events and stay associated with the royal visit in late March, with the bulk of the expense paid out to New Providence businesses and vendors, according to a preliminary financial statement obtained by Eyewitness News.

Among the bulk of expenses was $76,141 expense to ‘Wild Flowers’ for décor for the Royal Ball, school visit, and One Montague.

Another $34,657 for spent on accommodation and meals for the royal couple and staff, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Police Force protocols officers’ at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

A total of $66,440 was expended to ‘Movi Company’ for large jumbo screens, and digital and electronic work at the school, the Royal Ball, and the regatta at Montague.

Bahama Prints received $34,806 for welcome billboards and mesh, inclusive of at the airport.

The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence received $21,000 for participants in the Junkanoo event, downtown, and related costs.

Meanwhile, $29,480 was paid to the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas broadcasting services; $37,247 to Bahamasair for air charter services from New Providence to Abaco and Grand Bahama and return to New Providence; $12,000 to ‘Janees’ Uniform Shop’ for uniforms for sloop sailors and payment to participants in the regatta event, in which the royal couple raced against each other.

According to the statement, “smaller vendors” comprised other payments.

The breakdown showed that $566,828.93 was paid out to New Providence businesses and vendors; $50,063.92 to Abaco vendors; and $18,107.15 to Grand Bahama vendors.

The LOC said it realized “significant assistance” by not having to engage or issue contracts for government buildings upgrades and improvements as the Ministries of Works was “very active and responsive in this area”.

It also noted that the Department of Environment cleaned main street arteries.

The committee said $100,000 savings was realized with the assistance of corporate Bahamas related to the royal black-tie ball.

It said infrastructural improvement and upgrades will “reduce the need for the same as The Bahamas prepares for its annual Independence Celebrations”.

“It is difficult to quantify the tremendous benefits of the Royal Visit to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Over forty international media houses from the UK and international graced our shores and recorded the wonders of The Bahamas and the beauty, charm, and warmth of our people.”

The LOC added: There is no dollar value one can place on the recent visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Bahamians demonstrated that as a people we can entertain Royalty with class and pride.

A reported 90 percent of those funds, approximately $625,186 had been concluded as of May 16, but there were challenges with respect to some payments.

It said the LOC, the accounts division of the Office of the Governor-General, and the Treasury Department encountered several challenges in their effort to expedite payments.

This included a number of businesses and individuals engaged who were non-compliant with the government’s paying system; some individuals submitted inaccurate banking information and others submitted approved quotes rather than invoices for payments, which the “banks themselves were challenging”.

Over 100 individuals and businesses were processed for payments.

The payments were managed by the Office of the Governor-General.

The Bahamas was one of three Caribbean countries the royal couple visited as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The other two countries were Belize and Jamaica.

The Bahamas was the last stop on their three-day tour.

According to the statement, the Local Organizing Committee, chaired by Her Excellency Leslia Brice in collaboration with London’s team sought to “seize the opportunity to highlight and bring focus to the issues of climate change and The Bahamas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overarching goal was achieved via a myriad of activities through education, sports, culinary delights, and meaningful disclosure with the Bahamian public,” read the statement.