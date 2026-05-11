Correctional officer reports shots fired during Prince Charles Drive confrontation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have arrested three men after a reported shooting incident outside a business establishment on Prince Charles Drive early Monday morning. According to investigators, a correctional officer told police he became involved in an argument with a man who allegedly pulled a firearm and fired multiple shots in his direction shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said the officer then struck the suspect with his vehicle, causing the firearm to fall onto the hood before driving to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station to report the matter. A short time later, three men arrived at the station in a red Honda Fit, including the alleged shooter, who complained of leg and neck injuries. The men, ages 24, 27 and 34, were arrested as investigations continue.