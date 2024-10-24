Correctional officer and adult woman arrested in drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 22-year-old male officer from the Bahamas Department of Corrections Services (B.D.O.C.S) and a 19-year-old woman were reportedly arrested on Wednesday 23rd October, 2024, after police seized a quantity of suspected dangerous drugs from a residence off Harold Road.



Preliminary reports from police indicate that around 10:30 p.m., officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau and Operation Ceasefire, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, executed a search warrant at a home on Theodora Lane, where they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana edibles and other drug paraphernalia, leading to the arrest of the B.D.O.C.S. officer and the adult female.



The estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs is currently unknown. Investigations are ongoing.