Corporate Bahamas treats kids to fun day at Fusion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two hundred children from communities throughout New Providence were recently treated to a fun day at Fusion Superplex courtesy of 242Jobs and Aliv.

242Jobs CEO Donavon Powell and his team thought it was a great way to show their fellow Bahamians how much they care.

“We wanted to do something different from the regular Christmas giveaway, so we came up with the idea to invite 200 kids to have the opportunity to see a good movie, have some food and popcorn and just have a really good outing,” Powell said.

Dozens of Christmas presents for kids at a fun day at Fusion Superplex in December 2021, sponsored by 242Jobs and Aliv. A family stops for a pose with the 242Jobs picture frame during their fun day at Fusion Superplex, courtesy of 242Jobs and Aliv. Excited kids and some parents line up for a movie at Fusion Superplex in December 2021, courtesy of 242Jobs and Aliv.

“For us, it was just a small gesture during Christmas, but we saw that meant a lot to the kids.

“Think of when you were a kid. You always wanted to go to the movies, but not often would you get to attend. I felt like it was a good opportunity to give back to the community and show some love to the next generation.”

Kids came from the communities of Bain & Grants Town, Englerston, Flamingo Gardens, Carmichael, Freetown and St Barnabas to attend the event.

Event planner Precious Fortune-Thompson said the kids enjoyed a showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog, had lunch and were each given a Christmas gift.

242Jobs knows first-hand the impact that the pandemic has had on employment and how it can affect the mental health of the population.

From left, John Gomez, Aliv CEO; Precious Fortune-Thompson, chief of people & culture and marketing director, 242Jobs; Brittany Stubbs, account manager, 242Jobs; and Donavon Powell, CEO, 242Jobs at Fusion Superplex in December 2021 as the company, in collaboration with Aliv, hosts a fun day for kids. The 242Jobs and Aliv team at Fusion Superplex in December 2021 as the companies sponsor a fun day for kids.

At Christmastime, Powell said, they wanted to help make children happy and make homes a little more merry and bright for the season.

He was ecstatic when Aliv CEO John Gomez and his team partnered with them to help make the kids’ dreams come true.

“It meant a whole lot, seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids as they got their gifts,” Powell said, adding that some were excited just to be able to get out of the house and watch a movie.

“With the pandemic, many of the kids haven’t had an opportunity to get out of the house. So, we felt it very fitting to do this.

“They have been locked down for such a long time, and it can affect their mental health.

“Many of them have been schooling from home for a long time now. All of the kids were excited for the outing, and it showed on their faces.”