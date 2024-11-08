Corporate Bahamas donates to Salvation Army Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A number of women and children being sheltered at the Salvation Army will be the beneficiaries of dozens of packaged food and snacks that were donated by Aliv Business and its corporate partners.

The charitable initiative has been ongoing for the past three (3) years, and Divisional Secretary for Salvation Army in The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands Captain Kevin Bryan asserted that he’s “excited about all of the resources that are going in the bank.”

Bryan welcomed the donations as he said the non-profit organization has seen an uptick in women-victims of domestic abuse seeking refuge at the shelter.

Aliv Business’ marketing executive Jennifer Basden asserted that the initiative is designed to garner help in satisfy some of the Salvation Army’s urgent needs.