No confirmed case as of 5.30pm Saturday, seven in quarantine MOE says schools to remain open, but intl. travel suspended Global spread surpasses 150,000 cases NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan yesterday urged residents to begin preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus as the country cannot shut down its […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian farmers are ‘ready and willing’ to ensure food security in this nation, according to Farmers United Association (FUA) Caron Shepherd. Shepherd told Eyewitness News that adequate investment in the sector could over the years could have helped buffer against any likely food shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As US stock futures continue to plummet over fears surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, a well-known accountant says the situation has provided some ‘fundamental lessons’ and a backdrop for Bahamians to assess their risk appetite. Gowon Bowe told Eyewitness News: “The average person should look at learning some lessons and not the hysteria. […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation (BCCEC) is urging local businesses to adhere strictly to the Ministry of Health’s protocols and assess their business continuity plans in light of the threat of Coronavirus. Jeffrey Beckles, BCCEC chief executive, said: “We have advised businesses to strictly adhere to the preventative measures […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to creep closer to The Bahamas as three more countries in the Caribbean reported their first cases of the virus on Thursday. The Bahamas had no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus, which causes COVID-19, as of yesterday. Cuba, The Bahamas neighbor to the south, reported three […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson advised teachers today to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus (COVID-19). In a voice note sent to members throughout the country, Wilson said she wrote the permanent secretary and Minister of Education for the protocol in the […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has confirmed the country will not host this year’s General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government had offered to host the 50th General Assembly during last year’s talks in Colombia. Regular sessions are usually held in June. […]
Four crew members and one passenger on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar tested positive for COVID-19 NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will not allow a cruiseliner that has five confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on board to port in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Transport said today. “The Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who […]
Four crew and one passenger on board Braemar tested positive for COVID-19 NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A cruise ship with five positive coronavirus cases has been rerouted to the country, Eyewitness News can confirm. However, it is unclear at this time whether Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar will be allowed to dock in port. Transport Minister […]
Minister says healthcare worker who caused scare will be fired if found NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Healthcare professionals ran out of the Fleming Street clinic and abandoned an ill-patient amid fears the individual could have coronavirus. Video footage of the clinic taken by an apparent bystander showed staff standing outside wearing masks. The video, which made […]
Organization says its deeply concerned by “alarming levels of inaction” “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic”, says director general NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The World Health Organization has officially classified the globally spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, saying it is “deeply concerned” by the rate of the spread and severity, […]
Misinformation has potential to “undermine public health response” NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials said yesterday the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching The Bahamas’ shores is “very high”, as the potentially deadly virus’ global spread borders on a pandemic. As of Monday, there were no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the virus in The […]
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has expanded its coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled to Iran, South Korea, and Italy in the last 20 days. Bahamians and residents returning from those countries, along with China, will now be subjected to quarantine measures for a maximum of 14 days. The […]
