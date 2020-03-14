What is COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Source: WHO

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Don’t wait for a confirmed case, start preventative measures now

No confirmed case as of 5.30pm Saturday, seven in quarantine MOE says schools to remain open, but intl. travel suspended... read more »

March 15, 2020March 15, 2020 at 7:25 am | Ava Turnquest
Business

Coronavirus: Farmers raise food security concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian farmers are ‘ready and willing’ to ensure food security in this nation, according to Farmers United... read more »

March 13, 2020March 13, 2020 at 1:57 pm | Natario McKenzie
Business

Coronavirus: Learn lessons not hysteria from US stock market dive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As US stock futures continue to plummet over fears surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, a well-known accountant says... read more »

March 13, 2020March 13, 2020 at 1:11 pm | Natario McKenzie
Business

Beckles: Businesses should assess continuity plans in the wake of Coronavirus threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation (BCCEC) is urging local businesses to adhere strictly to... read more »

March 13, 2020March 13, 2020 at 8:45 am | Natario McKenzie
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Three more Caribbean countries report cases of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to creep closer to The Bahamas as three more countries in the Caribbean... read more »

March 13, 2020March 13, 2020 at 6:18 am | Royston Jones Jr. | 13
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Teachers told “your safety comes first”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson advised teachers today to take all necessary precautions to... read more »

March 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm | Sloan Smith

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Govt. pulls out of hosting OAS General Assembly

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has confirmed the country will not host this year’s General Assembly... read more »

March 12, 2020 at 5:22 pm | Ava Turnquest
Breaking News

Coronavirus: Govt. denies entry to infected cruiseliner

Four crew members and one passenger on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar tested positive for COVID-19 NASSAU, BAHAMAS —... read more »

March 12, 2020March 13, 2020 at 4:25 pm | Royston Jones Jr.

Breaking News

Coronavirus: Infected cruiseliner seeking harbor in The Bahamas, Cabinet reviewing

Four crew and one passenger on board Braemar tested positive for COVID-19 NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A cruise ship with five... read more »

March 12, 2020March 13, 2020 at 2:09 pm | Ava Turnquest | 13
Coronavirus

Patient abandoned at clinic over coronavirus fears

Minister says healthcare worker who caused scare will be fired if found NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Healthcare professionals ran out of... read more »

March 12, 2020March 13, 2020 at 4:33 am | Royston Jones Jr.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO classifies COVID-19 to be a pandemic

Organization says its deeply concerned by “alarming levels of inaction” “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic”,... read more »

March 11, 2020March 13, 2020 at 1:31 pm | Royston Jones Jr. | 2
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Threat level to The Bahamas “very high”

Misinformation has potential to “undermine public health response” NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials said yesterday the threat of the Coronavirus... read more »

March 10, 2020March 13, 2020 at 3:49 am | Royston Jones Jr. | 39
Breaking News

Coronavirus: Govt. expands travel ban to Iran, South Korea, Italy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has expanded its coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled... read more »

March 5, 2020March 6, 2020 at 4:56 pm | Ava Turnquest